Ghana Armed Forces denies connection to alleged soldier involved in robbery

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) refutes allegations of involvement in a reported incident where a man claiming to be Lance Corporal Eric Opoku was apprehended for attempted robbery in Obuasi.



The suspect and three accomplices allegedly raided a mining site near Kwabenakwa, but GAF asserts no affiliation with the individual in question nor any deployment to the specified location.



Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations for GAF, issues a statement emphasizing the military's stance against unauthorized use of military attire, warning of consequences for offenders.



Below is the statement from the Ghana Armed Forces:



