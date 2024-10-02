Ghana Armed Forces leave GBC

General News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has withdrawn its military personnel stationed at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), sparking security concerns ahead of the December 2024 elections.



The decision was communicated to GBC staff through a notice on September 30, 2024, stating the withdrawal would take effect on October 1.



The reason for the withdrawal remains unclear, raising questions among security experts. GBC, which has historically been a target during military coups, is now left without military protection.



It's uncertain whether police or private security will replace the withdrawn troops to secure GBC's premises and staff.