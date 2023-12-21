Ghana Armed Forces urged to help ensure peaceful elections in 2024

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: GNA

Major General Samuel Odotei (Rtd) has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to support other security agencies in ensuring a peaceful environment for the 2024 general election.



Ghanaians on December 7, 2024, will be going to the polls to cast their ballots to elect parliamentary representatives and a president for the ninth time since the beginning of the 4th Republic.



Nii Odotei, while speaking at the end-of-year ‘get together’ organised for security agencies popularly known as West Africa Security Social Activity (WASSA) at the Army Headquarters, hinted at the need for peaceful elections.



He commended the GAF for the strides made in all areas of the military lines under the leadership of Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in the face of financial and other challenges.



Major General Samuel Nii Odotei, before his retirement as the Dean of the Commonwealth Group of High Commissioners, advised soldiers against infringing on the rights of citizens.



Also, a former Chief of Army Staff, Nii Odotei praised the Command for excelling in sports at national, regional and international levels.



He said taking up tasks in the dynamic security trends worldwide and allowing female soldiers to take up tasks perceived to be for men was a great feat.



Major General Thomas Oppong Pepprah, Chief of Defence Staff, stated in a speech read on his behalf that WASSA was utilised to assess and improve the GAF’s constitutional mandate.



Brigadier General Barima Brako, Chief Staff Officer of Army Headquarters, who read it, stated that the personnel will not relent in maintaining the country’s peace and order.



The event, which drew servicemen, their families, and other stakeholders together, was utilised to unveil a little Jeep (Ghana Armed Forces little Jeep—GAMIT) designed by Warrant Officer Class One Awal Mohammed to facilitate transportation within the barracks.



Two soldiers and civilian employees who excelled in their jobs were recognised.