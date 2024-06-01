Ghana Bar Association and GARIA Forge Strategic Partnership

General News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish cooperation, coordination, and information sharing between the two entities.



In a joint statement, the organizations highlighted this strategic partnership as a significant milestone in their shared mission to collaborate proactively on matters of common interest. The partnership aims to foster a robust business rescue industry supported by a legislative framework that protects creditor rights.



Having GBA, the premier legal institution, as a partner will ensure a fair and efficient system for resolving insolvency issues, balancing the interests of debtors, creditors, and other stakeholders. The MOU outlines a framework for cooperation, setting the stage for joint initiatives that further the objectives of both organizations for the common good of their respective memberships.



Both GARIA and GBA bring unique strengths and expertise to business restructuring and insolvency, creating a synergy that promises to drive innovation and deliver impactful results. They expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead and a commitment to working closely together to achieve shared goals. They also invited stakeholders and partners to join them in realizing their vision for a brighter future.



GARIA is an industry body of professionals, including judges, accountants, lawyers, bankers, regulators, and academics, specializing in corporate restructuring, business recovery, and insolvency in Ghana. GARIA is a member of INSOL International.



The GBA is a professional association of lawyers in Ghana, promoting legal professionalism and is a member of the International Bar Association.