Source: GNA

Ghana Boundary Commission to brief Parliament on Wednesday, June 26

The Ghana Boundary Commission will brief Parliament's Committee of the Whole on June 26.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the announcement, urging members to attend. The Commission will share its activities, needs, and challenges, enabling the House to take necessary action.

This briefing was requested by Speaker Alban Bagbin during the African Borders Day commemoration.

Additionally, the House will now sit at 1500 hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as agreed upon by the Leadership.

