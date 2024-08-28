Ghana Buffer Stock is ‘useless’ – Rice Farmers’ President slams gov’t

You are here: HomeNews2024 08 28Article 1974629

Source: hotfmghana.com

Nana Agyei Ayeh II, President of the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Bodies Farmers Association, has sharply criticized the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, calling it "useless" for failing to ensure food security.

He argued that the company's failure has worsened the impact of the recent government ban on exporting key grains like maize, rice, and soybeans, intended to address a severe drought affecting eight regions.

Despite their frustration, local farmers will comply with the ban.

Nana Agyei Ayeh II urged the government to prioritize buying locally produced rice and develop irrigation systems to reduce farmers' dependence on rainfall.

