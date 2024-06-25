Ghana Court sentences Police Inspectors to 9 years for secessionist activities

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: newsghana.com

An Accra High Court sentenced two police inspectors to a combined nine years for involvement with the secessionist Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).



Inspector Billy Akuaku received five years plus a GHC6,000 fine, and Inspector Gabriel Dorduno got four years plus a GHC3,600 fine for financially supporting the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF).



Evidence showed their active participation in secessionist activities, including membership cards and organizational documents.



The court emphasized the seriousness of their actions, highlighting the need to uphold national security and prevent the compromise of public safety.