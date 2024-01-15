Ghana Education Service Introduces Guidelines for Parent Associations in Schools

General News of Monday, 15 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued the first-ever Guidelines for the Operation of Parent Associations (PAs) in pre-tertiary schools, formerly known as Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs).



According to a report by Daily Graphic's Emmanuel Bonney, the guidelines emphasize that no student should be held accountable for the actions of the PA or its members. This implies that students should not be linked to PA activities, and they cannot be penalized for non-payment of PA-related dues.



The guidelines recognize PAs as valuable platforms for parents to collaborate with educational institutions in supporting enhanced education and school growth. While acknowledging the significant contributions of PAs, such as infrastructure provision and support for staff motivation, the guidelines outline key principles for their operation.



The PA is expected to elect its executive officers independently of school management, and these officers should not retain their positions when their children cease to be students. The document emphasizes that the school is not responsible for the activities of staff who, as parents, become PA members or executive members. However, the school may provide administrative support as needed.



Furthermore, the guidelines stress that PAs can undertake projects to support school development but must not interfere with the school's authority over the management of such projects. Income-generating projects by PAs are allowed but not within the school premises.



Overall, the guidelines aim to ensure the autonomy and effective collaboration of PAs with schools while preventing any undue influence on students and maintaining the integrity of the educational process.