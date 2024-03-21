Ghana Elections Project to stage protest against 'dumsor'

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The Ghana Elections Project has announced plans to stage a demonstration on April 26, 2024, to protest against the ongoing power outages, commonly known as 'dumsor', which have been affecting the country for an extended period.



The protest aims to draw attention to the severity of the power crisis and demand immediate action from the government to resolve the situation.



Key objectives include transparency regarding the power cuts, the release of a comprehensive 'dumsor' timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and urging the government to take decisive action to address the crisis.



The demonstration will involve submitting a petition to the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC).



The Ghana Elections Project calls on concerned citizens, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to participate in the protest to advocate for sustainable solutions to the electricity crisis.



Below is the statement from the Ghana Elections Project:



Tuesday, March 21, 2024



FIXTHISDUMSOR DEMONSTRATION ON FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2024

The GHANA ELECTIONS PROJECT wishes to bring to your attention of an intended demonstration over the erratic power supply across the country.



The purposes of the protest are:



(a) to pressurise the government to cause the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited to release the dumsor 2024 timetable, and



(b) to compel the government of President Nana Akufo-ADDO to fix the power problem in the country.





As part of the protest, a petition would be submitted to the Ministry of Energy and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to get the power issues addressed for all Ghanaians.



The details of the demonstration are below:



Date: Friday, April 26, 2024



Time: 6:30am prompt



Convening point: Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah circle



This is an apolitical protest aimed at rallying Ghanaians toward a common cause.



Hash tags: #fixthisdumsornow #stopthedumsor #notpoliticsasusual



For more info please call 050 898 52 67 or 0540519795