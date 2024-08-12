You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969532

Source: energynewsafrica.com

Ghana: Former AOMC CEO Kwaku Agyemang-Duah passes on

Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, the former CEO and Industry Coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), has passed away after a brief illness.

He recently retired in March after a distinguished career that transformed the AOMC.

Agyemang-Duah was a respected figure in the petroleum industry, serving on various influential boards and committees, including the National Petroleum Authority and the Ministry of Energy.

His leadership and expertise were pivotal in advancing the industry.

The family has yet to release an official statement regarding his passing.

