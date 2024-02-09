Ghana-France Higher Education Conference 2024 held in Accra and Kumasi

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

The sixth edition of the Ghana-France Higher Education and Research Conference 2024 has been held in Accra and Kumasi, aiming to bolster educational connections and opportunities for international study.



Organized by the French Embassy in Ghana and Campus France, the four-day event, held from February 5 to 8, brought together a delegation from 12 esteemed French higher education institutions.



Their objective was to provide valuable insights and information to Ghanaian students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.



At the opening ceremony held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Monday, February 5, French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, highlighted the pivotal role of quality education in strengthening the enduring relationship between the two nations. Emphasizing collaboration, he celebrated the excellence of institutions in both Ghana and France, recognizing the evolving global landscape that demands ongoing exchange.



Deputy Head of Campus France, Béatrice Khaiat, unveiled the agency’s initiatives tailored for Ghanaian students seeking educational experiences in France.



As France stands as the sixth most sought-after destination for international students, Khaiat expressed the agency's dedication to extending a warm welcome to more Ghanaian students. She emphasized a commitment to fostering cooperation and exchange programs with Ghanaian higher education institutions, marking the beginning of a new chapter in educational collaboration.