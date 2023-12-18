Ghana Gas hands over ultra-modern police station to Akuapem North municipality

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana National Gas Company Limited has handed over a Police Station to the chiefs and people of Amanokrom, a town in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The handing-over was done by the gas company on Friday.



The project comprises a one-storey building with the necessary facilities for both suspects and the police personnel on duty and is aimed at providing a befitting police station to be able to enforce law and order in the town.



Delivering his speech at the commissioning, Eastern Regional Police Commander for Police Administration DCOP Emmanuel Twumasi Ankrah, who represented IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, said the police administration has put in place several mechanisms to reduce crime to the barest minimum.



He said this involves community engagement, road traffic control, night patrols, and mounting of regular checkpoints, among others.



All these, he said, are to ensure the safety of citizens across the country.



“IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's visionary leadership is progressing the Ghana Police Service to a higher height, his vision is achievable to the support of the ordinary citizen,” DCOP Twumasi Ankrah revealed.



“Policing in Amanokrom comes with a lot of challenges such as stealing, road accident, crimes and others, but there are emerging challenges such as cyber crimes, fraud and others.”



The police station comes with facilities such as a charge office, station officer's office, male and female cells, armoury rooms for exhibits and archives, as well as a store and washrooms.



Attached to the police station is a residential facility for the police personnel in the town.



Former Foreign Minister Hackman Owusu Agyemang commended Ghana Gas for its immense contribution to nation-building, especially the various communities across the country.



“When my wife came to me to inquire about the land, which we had earmarked for a filling station or hotel, I said if they will be able to put up a police station for the community, so be it,” he revealed.





“We discussed with the chiefs and I was told that they had met with Ghana Gas and that they have agreed to build the police station.



| 3News - First In News | Ghana News Updates



“We have more lands if we can also get someone or an institution to do something beneficial for the community; we're willing to give more lands for projects for the people of Amanokrom and its environs.”





The former Foreign Minister was quick to implore the police to ensure a good maintenance culture.



Ghana Gas Project Manager Anyimah Edogmbole explained that since every community is engulfed in criminal activities, Ghana Gas is putting up the police station within communities that would put fear in criminals and consequently reduce their activities across the region.



Former IGP David Asante Apeatu, Chief of Amanokrom Nana Osim Kwatia II, represented by Nana Kwasi Opare I, Osomanyawa of Amanorom, Assemblyman for Amanokrom Electoral Area Hon. Benjamin Boafo and Project Contractor, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North Sammy Awuku were among the dignitaries at the event.