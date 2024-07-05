You are here: HomeNews2024 07 05Article 1957370

Ghana Gas plunged into boardroom wrangling over US$900 million deal

Workers at Ghana Gas Company are backing CEO Dr. Ben Asante against board chairman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, following allegations that Agyapong is pushing a contentious multimillion-dollar deal.

The deal, valued at nearly $900 million, has led to significant boardroom tensions, with fears among workers and some board members that it could lead to future criminal issues.

A recent board meeting reportedly saw a heated exchange, with Agyapong allegedly insulting Asante and attempting to bypass procurement procedures.

The workers’ union supports Asante’s insistence on stringent procurement, opposing Agyapong, who stands to gain $50 million if the deal is approved.

