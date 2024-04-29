Ghana Hajj Board releases 2024 flight schedules for pilgrimage

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

The Ghana Hajj Board has released the flight schedules for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, maintaining the usual sequence of Tamale flights preceding those from Accra.



According to Executive Secretary Hajj, Farouk Hamza, a total of nine flights will depart from Ghana, with the first flight leaving the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, bound for Medina, Saudi Arabia.



Following this, the second and third flights from Tamale are scheduled for May 29th and May 30th, 2024, respectively, with the final flight departing on May 31st, 2024.



Subsequently, flights from Accra will commence on June 2nd, 2024, with subsequent departures on June 3rd and June 4th, 2024. The fourth and fifth flights from Accra are set for June 5th and June 6th, 2024, also heading to Medina, Saudi Arabia.



Prospective pilgrims are encouraged to contact the 42 accredited agents or visit the Ghana Hajj Board at the Hajj Village in Accra for any inquiries.