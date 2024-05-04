Ghana Health Service announces job opportunities for new doctors and dentists

Health News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced job opportunities for newly graduated medical doctors and dentists who opt to serve in its health facilities following the recent posting exercise.



Across all regions, there are a total of 204 openings for doctors and an additional 25 vacancies for dentists.



Notably, the Ashanti Region presents the highest number of vacancies, with 30 positions for doctors and 5 for dentists, while the Greater Accra Region offers 25 slots exclusively for doctors.



Other regions like Bono, Bono East, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Volta are each providing 10 slots for doctors.



In contrast, regions including Ahafo, North East, and Oti are offering 8 positions each for doctors, with Savanna and Western North Regions extending 9 slots apiece. The Central and Eastern Regions have allocated 17 and 15 slots for doctors, respectively.



However, certain regions such as Greater Accra, Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Oti, Savanna, Western, and Western North Region have no openings for dentists.



Aspiring Medical Officers are urged to select a region with available vacancies and submit the necessary documentation, including a certificate of permanent registration from the Medical and Dental Council, for consideration.



The application deadline is scheduled for Friday, May 31, 2024.



This initiative by the Ghana Health Service is geared towards fulfilling staffing requirements in healthcare facilities nationwide, aiming to enhance access to quality healthcare services for all citizens.



