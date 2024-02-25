Ghana Health Service issues guidelines to cope with harsh weather conditions

Health News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued guidelines to help individuals navigate the prevailing harsh weather conditions in the country, marked by dryness, dust, and high temperatures.



With the month of February experiencing extreme weather conditions and forecasts indicating very hot conditions in March and April, the GHS has outlined recommendations to minimize health risks.



These include limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups, wearing face masks to reduce dust exposure, staying hydrated, and ensuring individuals with respiratory conditions continue their prescribed medications.



The GHS also addresses the increased risk of meningitis in the northern region, urging prompt medical attention for symptoms such as fever and neck stiffness. The service reassures the public of its commitment to identifying and responding to potential outbreaks during this period.



