Ghana Health Service leaders tour vaccination centers and health clinics

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The national leadership of the Ghana Health Service recently conducted a tour of health centers in the Ga East Municipal Assembly, focusing on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign and promoting child health and immunization services.



This initiative, coinciding with Child Health Promotion Week and African Vaccination Week, aimed to raise awareness, increase vaccination coverage, and promote healthy practices within the community.



Led by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the tour included visits to several vaccination sites, such as the Taifa Burkina Outreach, the Abokobi Health Centre, and the Church of Pentecost Agbogba outreach point.



The objective was to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all eligible individuals and to assess the progress of the vaccination campaign.



During the inspection, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, according to a Graphic Online report, engaged with parents, caregivers, and healthcare workers to discuss the importance of routine immunizations, nutrition, and preventive healthcare measures for children.



The focus was on assessing the welfare services provided by child health services, including weighing, growth assessment, vaccinations, education, and counseling for mothers and their children.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye emphasized the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, aiming to fully vaccinate 20.7 million individuals, equivalent to the target population.



Currently, 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, with 71% receiving at least one dose, showing encouraging progress towards exceeding vaccination targets.



Efforts are being made to combat vaccine hesitancy by emphasizing the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Vaccination teams are being deployed to reach individuals in various communities, ensuring accessibility to vaccines.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye commended healthcare workers for their dedication and pledged continued support from the Ghana Health Service to enhance their capacity and resources.



The World Health Organization (WHO) reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with partners such as UNICEF to support the government in ensuring comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination and child welfare services.



Dr. Michael Adjabeng, the Surveillance Officer of the WHO, expressed confidence in the country's efforts and highlighted the importance of robust vaccine coverage for protection against the virus.



He also acknowledged the timely delivery of services to children and the quality of care provided during the African Vaccination Week and Child Health Promotion Week activities.