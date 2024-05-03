Ghana Health Service urges regular weighing of babies for health monitoring

Health News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged mothers to ensure regular weighing of their babies from birth until they reach the age of five, as part of this year's African Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week.



In an advisory notice posted on its social media platforms, the GHS emphasized the importance of monitoring the growth of children during routine health visits.



Additionally, parents are encouraged to prioritize immunization against childhood diseases during the first two years of their babies' lives.



The African Vaccination Week, observed annually during the last week of April, aims to raise awareness about the critical role of vaccination in preventing diseases throughout the African continent.



Under the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and its partners, the week involves various activities such as immunization campaigns, advocacy efforts, and community engagement initiatives to promote vaccination coverage and access to vaccines.



This year's theme, "Healthy beginnings: Investing in every child's future," underscores the importance of early healthcare interventions for ensuring the well-being of children.