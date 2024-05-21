Ghana High Commission among top debtors in London congestion charges

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Foreign embassies in London owe more than £143 million to Transport for London (TfL) in unpaid congestion charges, new figures reveal.



The US Embassy tops the list with an outstanding bill of £14.6 million from 2003 to December 31, 2023.



The Japanese Embassy follows with £10.1 million, the High Commission of India with £8.6 million, Nigeria with £8.4 million, and China with £7.9 million.



The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana owes £5,001,105.



This total debt has accumulated since the congestion charge was introduced in 2003.



The dispute centers on whether the charge is a tax, which diplomats argue they are exempt from under international law.



The congestion charge is a £15 daily fee for driving within central London during specified hours, with exemptions for residents, taxis, and fully electric vehicles.



TfL maintains that the charge is a service fee, not a tax, and insists that diplomats are required to pay.



"Most embassies in London do pay the charge, but a minority refuse despite our diplomatic efforts," stated TfL. They continue to pursue unpaid fees and are considering bringing the matter before the International Court of Justice.