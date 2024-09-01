You are here: HomeNews2024 09 01Article 1976132

Politics of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghana Hotels Association disavows false press release seeking clarification on 24-hour economy policy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The GHA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the hotel industry without political bias The GHA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the hotel industry without political bias

The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has denied issuing a press release that allegedly requested clarification from former President John Mahama on his 24-hour economy policy.

The GHA emphasized that the statement, dated August 26, 2024, did not originate from them and condemned the spread of false information.

They clarified that the association communicates directly with political parties and urged against the dissemination of misleading press releases.

The GHA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the hotel industry without political bias.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment