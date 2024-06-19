You are here: HomeNews2024 06 19Article 1951937

Source: GNA

Ghana-Hungary pledges deeper cooperation

Mr. Tamás Féner, the Hungarian ambassador to Ghana, and Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior Mr. Tamás Féner, the Hungarian ambassador to Ghana, and Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior

Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, has called for closer collaboration between Ghana and Hungary, citing potential mutual benefits.

He welcomed Hungarian Ambassador Tamás Féner and expressed interest in security and intelligence cooperation, training opportunities, and capacity building. Quartey assured Ghana's commitment to maintaining law and order during the upcoming elections.

Hungary offered expertise in counterterrorism, border management, and cybersecurity, and both nations agreed to explore further cooperation between their security services.

The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

