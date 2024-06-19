Ghana-Hungary pledges deeper cooperation

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: GNA

Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, has called for closer collaboration between Ghana and Hungary, citing potential mutual benefits.



He welcomed Hungarian Ambassador Tamás Féner and expressed interest in security and intelligence cooperation, training opportunities, and capacity building. Quartey assured Ghana's commitment to maintaining law and order during the upcoming elections.



Hungary offered expertise in counterterrorism, border management, and cybersecurity, and both nations agreed to explore further cooperation between their security services.



The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.