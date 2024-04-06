Ghana Immigration Service arrests Ivorian murder suspect in Western Region

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 6 April 2024

The Elubo Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) made a significant arrest on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024, capturing an Ivorian murder suspect, Nduoba Essoi Fulgence, approximately 32 years old, at Edwakpole, a village near Anyinase in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.



According to a statement from GIS, the arrest followed intelligence received from the Ivorian Police Commissaire in Noe, indicating that the suspect, a taxi driver in Mouyasse, had fled to Ghana after allegedly killing his girlfriend, Miss Nda Abekan Anne Or Ella, in Ivory Coast.



A surveillance team comprising Immigration Officers from the Elubo Sector Command, led by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Joshual Krakue, gathered preliminary information suggesting that the suspect might be residing with relatives at Edwakpole village, about 50 kilometers from Elubo.



At about 1330hrs, a search party was dispatched to smoke the suspect out of his hideout. After about two hours (2hrs) of intensive operation, the suspect was identified and arrested in a house believed to be his family house at Edwakpole village, the statement said.



The suspect was promptly handed over to the Ivorian Police Commissaire in Noe, at the Elubo Border, by the Elubo Sector Command of GIS, at approximately 1600hrs on Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024.



The Ghana Immigration Service expressed its gratitude to all collaborators who assisted in apprehending the suspect, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in ensuring justice and security within the region.



