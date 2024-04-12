Ghana Immigration Service denies allegations of officer's dismissal over political support

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has rebutted recent claims suggesting that an officer was summoned or sacked for openly supporting a political opponent of Interior Minister Henry Quartey.



The story, which made headlines, alleged repercussions for backing Moses Abor, a contender in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) primaries.



The article also linked this incident to comments made by Minister Henry Quartey during his visit to the GIS Headquarters. He had cautioned officers against partisan politics, stressing the need for professionalism, especially in an election year.



In response, GIS Management, through its Head of Public Affairs, Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta clarified that no officer has faced disciplinary action for supporting a political candidate, according to the Dailyguidenetwork.



"Management categorically refutes the claim that an Officer has been summoned or sacked as suggested in the story and the headline respectively. For emphasis, nothing of the sort has happened at the Ghana Immigration Service. No Officer has been sacked from the Ghana Immigration Service for engaging in partisan politics or supporting a candidate against another"



The communique added that the Service's Code of Conduct explicitly prohibits such engagement, aiming to maintain professionalism in duties, notably in border and migration management for national security.



The Service dismissed the claims as baseless and urged the public to disregard the publication. It emphasized its commitment to upholding the code of conduct and ensuring a professional, nonpartisan environment within the GIS.



The GIS's swift response underscores its dedication to these principles, ensuring that its officers perform their duties without bias or influence from political affiliations.