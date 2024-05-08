Ghana Integrity Initiative to propose legislation to regulate campaign financing

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has announced intentions to advocate for legislation aimed at overseeing campaign financing, citing rising concerns regarding electoral malpractices like vote buying.



During the third day of the 14th Commonwealth Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa held in Accra on Wednesday, Mary Addah, the Executive Secretary of the GII, emphasized the necessity of tackling this issue, labeling it as a core aspect of corruption-related offenses.



Addah stressed the importance of a collaborative effort to combat such practices, noting that the abuse of incumbency and electoral corruption has been under GII's scrutiny since 2008.



"We are currently collaborating to propose a bill for regulating campaign financing, which is a significant factor driving corruption in Ghana," she affirmed.



"Elections have become very costly, particularly now because citizens have decided that it is crucial to claim their due during these phases, as that is when they can get it," she added.



Additionally, the GII Executive Secretary advocated for a comprehensive asset declaration system to address corruption issues among public officeholders.