Ghana Kidney Association commends government for supporting patients’ dialysis treatment

Health News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA) has commended the government for offering temporary support to dialysis patients, including 100% coverage for those under 18 and over 60.



The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will provide two free dialysis sessions per month for patients between 19 and 59 at select hospitals.



While welcoming this relief, the GKA urges the government to make it permanent and cover all patients, like some African countries.



The Association also calls for prompt passage of the draft legislative framework for organ transplants, the ultimate cost-effective kidney replacement therapy.