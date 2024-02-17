Ghana Library Authority organises reading class for girls in Tamale to mark Chocolate Day

Regional News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Library Authority has organised a reading class for students of Zosimli Girls Junior High School (JHS) in Tamale to mark this year’s National Chocolate Day celebration.



The event was an avenue to promote the culture of reading among young girls as well as educate them on issues of sexuality.



The students were educated on Sexual Reproductive Health after a session of reading a series of moral lessons imbibed stories.



The National Chocolate Day is marked every February 14, to celebrate the county’s cocoa production and to promote the consumption of chocolate. This year’s Chocolate Day was on the theme: “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana”.



Mr Aaron Kuwornu, Northern Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority, speaking at the event, said it was necessary to promote literacy on the National Chocolate Day to ensure that young girls appreciated celebrating the Day with remarkable activities that enhanced their knowledge.



He said the girls, who would soon be out of JHS, needed to learn to appreciate themselves to embrace abstinence adding it was a way of encouraging them to pursue education further. He entreated the girls to always read stating that reading enhanced cognitive abilities and promoted analytical thinking.



Miss Khadijah Abdul-Samed, Communications and Gender Officer at Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-Ghana) encouraged the students to make good use of the library and take care of the books as well as gadgets in the library to sustain them for future use.



She said it was important to make notes while reading to serve as a reference for relevant information when needed.



She urged the girls to be assertive, and confident and endeavour to always keep themselves safe and healthy.