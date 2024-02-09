Ghana Medical Association issues warning on intensified harmattan conditions

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised concerns about the escalating harmattan conditions in the country, citing increased dust and dry weather as confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Meteorological Services.



The GMA emphasized the adverse effects on human health, particularly respiratory conditions, and issued precautionary measures in a press statement released on February 9.



According to the GMA, individuals with asthma and chronic respiratory conditions are at risk of acute attacks or worsening conditions due to the heightened dust levels. The GMA also highlighted reduced visibility on roads, emphasizing the potential for dehydration and an increased risk of bushfires during the dry weather conditions.



In response to these challenges, the GMA recommended preventive measures for the public, including the use of face masks to minimize dust exposure, limiting outdoor activities—especially for children—and staying hydrated by drinking water throughout the day. Those with asthma were advised to carry inhalers and adhere to prescribed medications.



The GMA further suggested watering roads under construction to mitigate dust levels and contribute to public health and safety.



