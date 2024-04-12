Ghana Medical Association members to access financial support from Stanbic Ghana

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: GNA

Stanbic Bank Ghana has engineered a customised package to give members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), the best possible paths, and financial props towards fulfilling professional careers and private lives.



Mr Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, said the bank’s strategic focus was to deepen its engagement with professional bodies in the country, particularly within the affluent segment.



Mr Asomaning was speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ghana Medical Association and the Bank on Wednesday.



He said the Bank recognised the importance of not treating all professional bodies alike and offering generic solutions and instead, “we have taken deliberate steps to understand the unique needs of each group.”



The Chief Executive said they had identified and financially assisted in the resolution of several health-related problems as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility.



The projects include the provision of medical equipment for Effia Nkwanta Hospital, sponsorship for infant malaria prevention, the fistula-ending project, the funding of surgeries for three children, and support for a mother and child nursery, among other efforts.



“Stanbic Ghana has also provided tailor-made services that address specific challenges in Ghana’s healthcare sector,” he added.



He commended the leadership of the GMA for their collaboration in addressing some of the challenges confronting the sector.



Madam Margaret Obimpeh, Head Affluent Clients, Stanbic Bank Ghana, said three years ago, they embarked on a journey to solicit firsthand information from doctors, seeking to unearth their distinct requirements.



She said the journey was not merely about gathering data but about truly understanding the challenges and aspirations of medical professionals.



“It is about empathizing with their daily struggles, their financial goals, and their vision for the future,” she said.



She said the insights they gained paved the way for the development of a bespoke value proposition tailored specifically for medical doctors.



She said it was the result of listening, learning, and collaborating with the medical community to co-create solutions that truly meet their needs.



She said all GMA members would enjoy group practice financing, medical equipment and vehicle financing, family finance Solutions, home loans and transactional

banking /cards.



Others are medical insurance, investment and advisory services, financial wellness sessions, sponsored networking opportunities and vehicle financing.



Dr. Frank Serebour, President of GMA, expressed excitement about the partnership which would enable their members to access financial support.



He said as part of the partnership, it would help the Association implement some of their Corporate Social Responsibilities like providing incubators for babies and theatre beds to hospitals.



“It will go along way to help the health sector address some of its challenges,” he added.



He said the facility could also support medical students through their education until they finally join the world of work.