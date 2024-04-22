Ghana Medical Association urges FDA to verify quality of drugs cleared at the port

Health News of Monday, 22 April 2024

President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. (Med) Frank Serebour, is calling on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to swiftly conduct sampling and authentication of drugs cleared at the port to ensure their quality and efficacy.



Dr. Serebour stressed the importance of verifying drugs for expiration or compromise due to improper storage conditions, particularly concerning 11-month-old uncleared drugs at the port.



Highlighting the necessity of proper storage to maintain drug efficacy, he urged the FDA to assess samples promptly to determine their suitability for medical use.



In an interview with Millicent Safo-Adu on Bresosem at Abusua965FM, Dr. Serebour criticized the Ministry of Health for delays in clearing Global Fund medical supplies, emphasizing the need for an efficient clearance process.



He advocated for early initiation of clearance processes to prevent delays in delivering medical supplies to healthcare facilities, citing his past experience of efficiently clearing medical supplies.



Dr. Serebour questioned the reliance on donated drugs and called for a focus on essential program drugs like TB and HIV medications, advocating for transparency in donations to prevent misuse.



He also emphasized the need for a dedicated unit within the Ministry of Health to oversee clearance processes and ensure timely delivery of medical supplies to healthcare facilities.