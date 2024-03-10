Ghana Meteorological Agency issues warning ahead of rainy season

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a cautionary advisory regarding increased winds, thunderstorms, and lightning ahead of the upcoming main rainy season.



Joshua Asamoah, a senior meteorologist at GMet, highlighted that sporadic light rainfall might occur even in the presence of clouds, advising the populace to seek refuge in safe havens during such weather occurrences.



Speaking at a stakeholder and media training workshop on the VOLTALARM Early Warning System, Mr. Asamoah emphasized the significance of staying vigilant and taking precautions amid the approaching rainy season.



The VOLTALARM system, a collaborative endeavor between GMet and its partners, aims to furnish timely alerts concerning floods and droughts to residents residing within the Volta basins.



Part of the broader Volta Flood and Drought Management (VFDM) project, this initiative strives to mitigate flood and drought risks across regions bordering the Volta River, encompassing Ghana and neighbouring countries.



Mr. Asamoah underscored the pivotal role of the VOLTALARM system in enabling communities within the Volta basins to enhance preparedness for potential natural calamities, particularly during the discharge of water from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.



Furthermore, plans are underway to bolster capacity-building efforts and foster collaboration among stakeholders and the media to disseminate awareness among communities within the basins.



These initiatives include establishing a platform for stakeholders, encompassing the media and local community members, to receive regular updates on flood and drought situations.



Additionally, ongoing endeavors involve the development of a Multi-Hazard Warning System for regions beyond the Volta basin, ensuring broader access to critical information concerning environmental hazards.