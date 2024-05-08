Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms on May 8

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather forecast detailing the day's conditions across the nation.



In the morning, most parts of Ghana will experience partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of mist and fog in forested and mountainous regions. Coastal areas may also encounter some rainfall during this time.



As the day progresses, sunny intervals are expected to prevail across the country. However, the evening and night forecasts indicate a shift in weather patterns.



Southern Ghana, as well as portions of the transition and northern sectors, are likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.



This weather phenomenon is attributed to a storm originating from Cameroon, which is projected to move towards Ghana, resulting in rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the night.



Areas such as Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, and Akim Oda are expected to be particularly affected by these weather conditions.



Citizens are advised to exercise caution, especially during thunderstorms, and to stay updated with weather alerts and advisories throughout the day.



