Ghana Mineworkers’ Union plans protests over Bogoso-Prestea mine lease

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union, affiliated with the Trades Union Congress, has declared intentions to stage a five-day protest beginning Monday, April 15, 2024, targeting the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Jubilee House.



Their demand: the immediate revocation of the mining lease held by Future Global Resources Limited, operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.



Expressing dissatisfaction with Future Global Resources’ management since assuming control in 2020, the union argues that the company has failed to demonstrate sufficient financial capability to effectively operate the mine.



Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the union, raised concerns over the delay in action by the ministry despite recommendations from the Minerals Commission.



During a press briefing, Mr. Gbana outlined the protest plan, stating that demonstrations will commence at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources from April 15th to 17th, followed by protests at the Jubilee House on the 18th and 19th.



Mr. Gbana urged the Minister to take decisive action in line with legal recommendations provided by the Minerals Commission and the Attorney General’s Department.



Additionally, he revealed the union’s operational plan to revive the mine, highlighting the workforce's capability to run the mine proficiently with minimal financial support.