Ghana Mineworkers' Union postpones picketing over Bogoso-Prestea Mines lease

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Mineworkers' Union (GMWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has postponed its intended picketing at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Jubilee House, originally scheduled for April 15 to 18, 2024.



In a statement by General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the action aimed to press the government to revoke the mining lease of Future Global Resources Limited, operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.



The union's call followed confirmation by the Attorney General & Minister of Justice of the Minerals Commission's recommendation for lease revocation. However, due to the unavailability of police personnel for deployment, the new dates for the picketing are April 24 and 25, 2024.



The modification of dates followed a meeting with the Accra Regional Police Command on April 9, 2024. The picketing will now occur at the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources and Parliament on the revised dates.



Conversely, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources expressed surprise at the union's decision, citing ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the issue.