Ghana Navy arrests six, confiscates 81 sacks of suspected marijuana

Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ada Foah department of the Ghana Navy Riverine Command has impounded 81 sacks of a substance suspected to be marijuana. 6 suspects were also arrested in connection to the contrabands.



This occurred on December 25, 2023, at 8 pm, when an intelligence operation was conducted to prevent the possible movement of the suspected substance from its source to land.



According to a press release by the Ghana Armed Forces, the suspected contrabands were being loaded at a dilapidated warehouse at the Ghana Highways Authority premises in Ada along the banks of the Volta Lake.



Through a collaboration between the Ghana Navy, and Ghana Police, the Narcotics Control Commission was informed about the operation. The suspects were arrested with the confiscated exhibits and transported to the NACOC Headquarters in Accra for further investigation and necessary action.



According to the press statement, the Ghana Navy assured the general public of its commitment to preventing the trade and entry of illegal narcotics and substances through Ghana's maritime domain. Ghanaians are also urged to volunteer information that will aid the success of military and joint security operations on the Volta Lake in particular and the entire country in general.



SS/ADG