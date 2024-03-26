Ghana Navy resumes 'Crossing The Line' tradition with Exercise Sea Lion 2024

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Navy has revived its traditional 'Crossing The Line' ceremony, now known as Exercise Sea Lion 2024, to test the readiness of its ships and maritime security.



The exercise, which began on Tuesday, March 19th, involves two Ghana Navy ships, GNS Volta and Ankobra, sailing alongside a United States Navy ship from Tema to Sekondi, covering a total distance of 650 nautical miles and crossing the Equator.



The joint multinational exercise, initiated by the Ghana Armed Forces, aims to assess the endurance and combat readiness of Navy ships and personnel. It also seeks to enhance maritime security, train personnel in fleet maneuvers, and conduct joint exercises between the three arms of the GAF.



The primary goal of Exercise Sea Lion 2024 is to test the combat readiness of the ships and personnel, as well as to enhance maritime security.



The exercise includes training the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) of the navy in counterterrorism and hostage rescue operations, as well as personnel of the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade (GASOB) in amphibious landing operations.



The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah, emphasized the importance of building interoperability among the arms of GAF for future operations, especially in dealing with contemporary security threats such as piracy and terrorism in the West African sub-region.



He commended the Ghana Navy for its initiative in conducting such exercises, which are crucial for building a strong and well-prepared armed force.



Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), highlighted that the exercise will also showcase Ghana's unique geographical position as the country closest to the Centre of the Earth.



He mentioned that the event aims to promote tourism in Ghana, allowing participants to witness military operational activities and amphibian landing exercises upon their return from the Equator.