Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council applauds Parliament for anti-LGBTQ bill

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed gratitude and satisfaction following the approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, by Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



In a statement, the GPCC commended the private sponsors of the bill, particularly the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, along with all contributors who played a role in its success.



The legislation criminalizes and prohibits LGBT activities, drawing criticism from various quarters, including prominent figures and the United States ambassador.



The GPCC acknowledged the efforts of Members of Parliament and the Attorney General's office for their valuable contributions and critiques, which enriched the content of the bill. They also recognized the dedication of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in ensuring the bill's passage.



Emphasizing the importance of preserving Ghana's unique cultural and family values, the GPCC urged the President to give assent to the bill, completing the process of making it law in the country.



As a Faith-Based Organization, the GPCC extended thanks to all individuals who contributed to the bill's passage and expressed solidarity with other religious bodies in celebrating this achievement. They believe that the bill will play a crucial role in upholding the values that are significant to the people of Ghana.



