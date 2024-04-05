Ghana Police question Gborbu Wulomo over alleged child marriage

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

The Ghana Police Service has interrogated Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, in connection with an alleged marriage involving a 12-year-old girl.



This development was confirmed by the Ministry of Information in a statement dated April 5, 2024.



The statement revealed that statements were taken from the Gborbu Wulormor Shitsen in the presence of his lawyer and the child's parents to aid in the investigation.



In response to the situation, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has engaged in extensive discussions with Nungua's traditional authorities to ensure their full cooperation in safeguarding the child's best interests.



The government, fulfilling its constitutional and statutory duties to protect Ghanaian children, has collaborated with various ministries and regional authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.



To ensure the safety and well-being of the child, she has been taken to a secure location by the police and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP).



Officials from the MoGCSP have confirmed her well-being and have provided counseling and medical support.



“In line with the Constitutional and Statutory duty to protect the Ghanaian child, Government through the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Interior, and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has taken the necessary steps to ascertain the facts of the case for necessary actions to be taken”, the statement said.



The Ministry's statement affirmed the government's commitment to assisting the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders in the ongoing investigation of the alleged child marriage.



The government has taken necessary steps, including providing resources and support, to protect the child's rights and ensure that appropriate actions are taken based on the investigation's findings.



