Ghana Police to implement stringent measures for safe 2024 general elections

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has implemented stringent measures to ensure a safe environment for the upcoming general elections, including the establishment of an election security secretariat to oversee all related activities.



Alongside other security agencies, the police are committed to conducting the elections without any security breaches, per a Greaphic Online report.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director-General of ICT at the Police Headquarters, revealed these measures during the passing out ceremony of 29 graduates and 159 general recruits at the Regional Police Training School in Ho last Wednesday.



He reminded the new police personnel of their responsibility to uphold fairness and respect citizens' rights while enforcing election laws.



“You are to treat them with respect, exhibit a high sense of professionalism, and live law-abiding lives for others to emulate. Always remember policing is about service, sacrifice, and selflessness,”



Highlighting the evolving security landscape characterized by cyber-related crimes, Mr. Seidu emphasized the need for diversified and specialized skills stating, “Now, the focus is on field training activities such as riding, driving, swimming, crowd control and incident and disaster management,”



Encouraging the new officers to uphold high standards of law enforcement, Mr. Seidu commended exemplary performances by Graduate G/Sgt Michael Peprah Yeboah and General Recruit Godfred Kabatia, who emerged as the under-cadet and best recruit, respectively.