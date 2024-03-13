Ghana Prisons Service condemns officers' misconduct in Chinese convict's escape

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Prisons Service has denounced the actions of two officers who aided the escape of Chinese convict Wang Xiao from Nsawam Medium Prison, stating that their conduct does not reflect the service's standards of professionalism.



Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu, the implicated officers, appeared in an Accra Circuit Court, facing charges of conspiracy and aiding escape.



Despite initially claiming that Xiao was taken by a car after a hospital visit, CCTV footage from a hotel contradicted their account, showing the officers escorting Xiao to a hotel room to meet his wife, who they allegedly escaped with over the balcony while the officers waited in the reception area.



The officers pleaded not guilty and were granted bail of GH¢100,000 each, with two sureties to be justified. They are scheduled to reappear in court on April 9, 2024. The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, indicated that the complainant was the third in command at Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, with the accused serving under his supervision.



In an interview on Citi FM, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Prisons Service, Superintendent Abdul Latif Adamu, described the incident as regrettable, emphasizing that such behavior is not tolerated within the service. Adamu reiterated the service's commitment to professionalism, stating that officers undergo thorough training and adhere to a strict code of conduct.



He further assured the public that the service would continue to educate and sensitize officers on the importance of upholding professional standards in their duties. Adamu underscored that while the incident was unfortunate, it does not represent the behavior of the majority of prison officers, who conduct themselves professionally on a daily basis.