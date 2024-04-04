Ghana School of Law Director denies political influence in appointment

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, the Director of the Ghana School of Law and Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, has refuted claims of political influence in his appointment, affirming the legitimacy of his selection process.



Oppong, assuming office on April 1, 2022, addressed speculations surrounding his appointment, which suggested political motivations.



In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, he clarified that he secured the position through a standard application process, alongside other candidates.



Dismissing the notion of political favoritism, Oppong recounted his initial disbelief upon assuming office, attributing his appointment to divine providence rather than political connections.



He explained, "As strange as that day may look, I actually entered the office still thinking it was April fool... It’s just by the grace of God that things happened legitimately, and it has nothing to do with politics. It’s not a political appointment."



Emphasizing the merit-based nature of his appointment, Oppong revealed his participation in interviews and the presentation of legal credentials, including his extensive legal texts.



Oppong succeeded Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, a private legal practitioner, following his retirement from the position.