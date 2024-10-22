‘Ghana School of Law entrance exam should be scrapped’

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ms. Irene Ansa-Asare, Rector of Mountcrest University College (MCU), has called for the immediate scrapping of the Ghana School of Law entrance exam, arguing that it hinders the development of well-rounded legal professionals.



Speaking at MCU's 7th congregation in Accra, she emphasized that law faculties are overly focused on exam preparation rather than nurturing ethically responsible graduates with strong foundations in governance and social justice.



Ms. Ansa-Asare advocated for reforms in legal education, encouraging innovative teaching methods and expanding access to legal training.



She stressed the need for more lawyers in Ghana, particularly in public service, academia, and justice administration.