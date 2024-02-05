Ghana Science Association empowers teachers on effective STEM education

Religion of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cape Coast branch of the Ghana Science Association (GSA) has engaged science teachers of private and public junior high schools in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa District to sensitise them on modern methods of teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).



The workshop, held at the request of the District Education Directorate in the Central Region, equipped the teachers with the latest pedagogical strategies and resources to enhance their effectiveness in teaching STEM subjects.



A total of 116 science teachers from 100 public and 16 private schools benefitted from the training, held on the theme: “Igniting Innovation: Empowering Educators in STEM Education in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa District.”



It was to address the critical needs of professional development in STEM in the district. Lecturers from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) took the teachers through general pedagogy and guided them in developing effective STEM teaching resources that aligned with the current curriculum and educational standards.



It was observed during the session that many children shied away from science because they were not motivated by the abstract teaching and learning of the subjects.



Dr. Kofi Acheaw Owusu, a Senior Lecturer at, the Department of Science Education, UCC, took the teachers through general pedagogy and specific teaching strategies, stressing that teaching must be learner-centered.



He tasked them to put themselves in the shoes of their students when preparing lessons and not teach them like their own colleagues. “Learners should be engaged physically and cognitively in the knowledge acquisition process, in a rich and rigorous inquiry-driven environment. Just allow them to play an active role. Allow learners to expand, enhance, and modify how they view the world,” he said.



Dr Benjamin Aboagye, the Cape Coast Branch President of the Association, said the workshop was in line with its mandate to improve science education as the world and the method of doing things were changing, and therefore, there was a need to equip the teachers with 21st-century teaching skills.



“The old days where teachers would force students to cram things into their heads and were penalised if they got it wrong, is over. This is the time we have to train the teachers to know how to get the students involved in the teaching process and get them to understand whatever they are teaching,” he noted.



Mr Aboagye highlighted GSA’s role in various aspects of Ghana’s development including its contributions to the formation of the Ghana Standards Authority, Fisheries Commission, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



Mr. Alfred Ackumey, the Head of Finance and Administration at the District Education Office, observed that teachers’ approach to science was quite problematic in the district, hence the workshop. He expressed disquiet over the gender disparity in STEM education and said the Directorate aimed to develop the interest of the girl-child and challenge her to venture into science and technology.



Mr. Robert Agyemang-Nyantakyi, the District Chief Executive, was concerned that STEM subjects were not popular in the district and, therefore, the need to broaden science education to whip up interest and create more opportunities for children with potential in the field.



"STEM had become a huge source of employment for millions of businesses, organisations, and individuals while many countries clawed huge sums of foreign exchange from the field," he noted.



Mr Agyemang-Nyantakyi commended the Government for establishing STEM schools with new laboratories and renovating existing ones.



"The interventions in STEM were a testament to the commitment of the government to developing the country through those subjects," he added.



"I believe that organising such a professional development training workshop for our teachers is critical to the success of our teachers in an increasingly STEM-oriented world. It will also strategically position the district to receive a fully furnished STEM facility shortly," he said.