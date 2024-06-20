You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952423

Source: Daily Guide

Ghana Shippers’ Authority calls on Asantehene

The GSA delegation in a group photograph with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II The GSA delegation in a group photograph with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A delegation from the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) led by Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to introduce the new CEO, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong.

They updated him on the Boankra Inland Port & Logistics Terminal (BILT) project.

Significant progress has been made in preparatory works, with financial capital anticipated soon.

Mr. Sarpong emphasized GSA’s commitment to enhancing the shipping industry and the importance of the rail line for BILT's operations.

Otumfuo congratulated Sarpong, urging dedication to achieving hassle-free ports and strategic projects for Ghana's trade facilitation.

