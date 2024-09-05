You are here: HomeNews2024 09 05Article 1977575

Ghana Shippers’ Authority secures release of detained trucks in Burkina Faso

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), with support from the Ministry of Transport, has successfully secured the release of six Ghanaian cargo trucks detained at the Dakola border in Burkina Faso.

The trucks were held by Burkinabe Customs since April 2024 on suspicion of carrying prohibited goods.

Following unsuccessful efforts by the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions-Ghana (JAPTU-Ghana), the GSA intervened by engaging in meetings with Burkinabe authorities and the Conseil Burkinabe Des Chargeurs (CBC).

On August 20, 2024, a settlement was reached, and the trucks were processed for departure.

They resumed their journey on August 25 and returned to Ghana on August 29.

