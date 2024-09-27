‘Ghana Somubi Dwumadie’ project ends

Health News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The ‘Ghana Somubi Dwumadie’ project, aimed at improving mental health and supporting people with disabilities, has successfully ended after four years.



Funded by UKAid, it reached 155,203 individuals since its launch in March 2020.



Key achievements include awarding three grants, publishing 14 research papers, and training 423 healthcare workers.



The initiative focused on promoting PWD rights, reducing stigma, and generating policy evidence.



At the closing ceremony, officials stressed the importance of civil society continuing the work to sustain the project's gains and enhance mental health services across Ghana.