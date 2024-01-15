Ghana Statistical Service Launches 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey

General News of Monday, 15 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in an official statement, has announced the commencement of the field data collection phase for the 2024 Ghana Integrated Business Establishment Survey Phase I (IBES I) starting January 15, 2024. The service has deployed approximately fourteen thousand (14,000) Field Officers across the country, trained to conduct the data collection exercise.



The IBES I aims to create an extensive list of all business entities operating within Ghana, covering various sectors, sizes, and locations. Field Officers will be visiting every structure and space in their assigned areas, including businesses operating in structures, open spaces, mobile businesses, and virtual businesses.



The overarching goal of IBES I is to compile a detailed list of businesses, capturing essential characteristics to develop a robust Statistical Business Register and other key indicators for national development. The survey will provide updated data on activities, locations, ownership, ages, and sizes of businesses, contributing to informed policy, planning, and monitoring of business growth and national development programs.



Specifically, IBES I will aid in revising key macroeconomic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Producer Price Index (PPI), and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). It will also gather information on the employment status of workers, assisting in aligning labor needs with available skills, and understanding the characteristics of the informal sector to guide policies aimed at formalizing the economy.



The public is urged to cooperate with the Field Officers who will be identified by their Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Vests and Identification Cards. The Ghana Statistical Service expresses gratitude for the support received and calls for further cooperation to ensure the success of this crucial national exercise.