Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination conducts second edition of subject-based assessment nationwide

The second edition of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination's subject-based assessment commenced nationwide yesterday, with 14,818 teachers participating.



According to Graphic Online reports, this cohort comprises 6,659 fresh candidates and 8,159 others who are retesting. Unlike previous exams, this assessment focuses on the candidates' specialized subject areas.



During an inspection visit to an examination center at the Accra College of Education, Deputy Minister of Education Rev. John Ntim Fordjour assured candidates that passing the examination would qualify them to teach not only in Ghana but also internationally.



The deputy minister expressed the Ministry of Education's commitment to secure financial clearance for posting successful candidates to schools and communities where their skills are most needed.



He emphasized the importance of the examination in ensuring that teachers are well-prepared to deliver quality education. Passing the exam, he said, would instill confidence in teachers as professionals and enable them to teach with pride and competence.



Rev. Fordjour likened education to a crucial flight, noting that just as a pilot needs a license to fly, teachers need a license to teach.



He highlighted the examination's role in ensuring that teachers meet the minimum requirements to teach in classrooms, not just in Ghana but anywhere in the world. He also noted the positive impact of the GTLE on the education sector over the past six years, stating that it had raised teaching standards and improved educational outcomes.



Accompanied by Anis Haffar, Chairman of the National Teaching Council, Rev. Fordjour emphasized the importance of licensing in the teaching profession.



He stressed that licensing is a fundamental aspect of any legitimate profession, including teaching. Haffar added that beyond licensing, teachers must engage in Continuous Professional Development (CPD) to stay updated with developments in the field.



The GTLE, he emphasized, is a policy that is here to stay and aims to ensure that teachers are not only licensed but also committed to lifelong learning and professional development.