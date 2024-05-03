Ghana Tourism Authority hosts 'Feast Ghana' event to celebrate May Day

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC) and the Queen Mothers Foundation, organized a grand event called 'Feast Ghana' to commemorate May Day.



Held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the event brought together over 2,500 workers from various public service institutions to indulge in Ghana's vibrant culture through a celebration of food, music, and dance.



Aligned with the Ghana Cares program aimed at rejuvenating the tourism sector, 'Feast Ghana' served as a platform to showcase the country's diverse culinary heritage, featuring a variety of dishes from different regions.



Food stalls offered a wide array of local delicacies, accompanied by musical performances by renowned Ghanaian artists like Samini, Great Ampong, Naa Amanua of Wulomei, among others.



Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, highlighted the GTA's commitment to showcasing all aspects of Ghanaian culture.



"Food, music, and dance are integral parts of our culture, and we're dedicated to using them to showcase the best of Ghana.



Our 'See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana, and Wear Ghana' campaign aims to promote domestic tourism and share our unique heritage globally, making events like Feast Ghana significant. We're excited to continue celebrating and sharing our culture," he stated.



The event was graced by dignitaries from the public service, the diplomatic community, and traditional authorities, including queen mothers adorned in colorful traditional regalia, showcasing Ghana's rich cultural heritage.



'Feast Ghana' provided public service workers with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Ghanaian culture and cuisine firsthand.



Attendees expressed enthusiasm about the initiative and commended the Ghana Tourism Authority and its partners for organizing such a memorable event, expected to significantly contribute to the promotion of domestic tourism and the preservation of Ghana's cultural heritage.