Ghana Water Ltd debunks Sam George's claim of procuring new water treatment product

Saturday, 3 February 2024

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has refuted the assertions made by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nettey George, regarding the purported adoption of a new water treatment product named 'One Drop'.



The denial follows the MP's statement on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, accusing the government and GWL of procuring 'One Drop' instead of traditional chlorine for water treatment.



In a statement issued on February 2, 2023, GWL refuted the claims, emphasizing that the company strictly adheres to established protocols in collaboration with regulatory agencies and stakeholders before considering any new water treatment products.



According to the statement, "Per GWL’s Standard Operating Procedures, any decision regarding the adoption of new water treatment technologies or products is made through a comprehensive evaluation process, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies like the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, and communicated transparently to the public."



"By GWLs internal procedures, management reserves the right to act on a positive evaluation report by writing to either the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for sole sourcing or to advertise for competitive tendering processes. No contract has been awarded by GWL for the supply of the “One Drop” disinfectant for water treatment."



"The current disinfectants being used for water treatment are Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules and Chlorine Tablets which are all Chlorine-based disinfectants. All these disinfectants are in adequate quantities at our various treatment plants and warehouses," GWL further indicated in the statement.



Management of GWL concluded the statement by saying that it "will appreciate it if all stakeholders refrain from spreading unfounded allegations that may undermine public trust in GWL and the integrity of our operations."