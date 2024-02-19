Ghana Women Forum launched

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Goski Alabi, the Consulting President of the Laweh University College, highlighted at the launch of the Ghana Women Forum, that empowering women is not just a moral duty but also a smart economic strategy.



In a Graphic Online report, she explained that providing equal opportunities to women results in higher levels of education, better health outcomes, and increased economic growth.



Professor Alabi also urged women to work towards removing systemic barriers that hold them back, challenge the status quo, and create a just and equitable world for all.



The Ghana Women Forum is a non-governmental organization committed to amplifying women's contributions and empowering them to reach greater heights.



The NGO is more than just a platform but is also a space where women can come together to share experiences, exchange ideas, and inspire one another.



According to Professor Alabi, women are not just beneficiaries of development, but agents of change, innovators, and leaders in their own right.



She acknowledged that in Ghana, like many parts of the world, women still face barriers to full participation in social, economic, and political spheres.



However, Ghanaian women have shown resilience, determination, and unparalleled strength in breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes.



The President of the NGO, Adeline Baidoo, said the organization's primary goal is to create an environment for training and mentorship of young women by experienced and accomplished women.



The NGO aims to empower women to reach their full potential and contribute to positive change in our society.